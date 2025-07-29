Bain & Co exits SA but remains part of B20
Consultancy says it will keep its offices in Johannesburg as a service hub supporting its global operations
29 July 2025 - 14:29
US-based global consultancy Bain & Co will withdraw its operations from SA but will remain part of the B20 engagement group until November, when SA hands over the presidency of the G20 to the US.
The firm, which was found by the Zondo commission to be a key figure in state capture, said it would keep its offices in Johannesburg as a service hub supporting its global operations. ..
