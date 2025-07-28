Trump’s tariffs spur SA into action on intra-African trade
The AfCFTA is aimed at addressing the continent’s low level of participation in the global economy and world trade
28 July 2025 - 11:48
US President Donald Trump’s threat of high tariffs on SA has inadvertently spurred the department of trade, industry and competition (DTIC) into action, encouraging the AU to fast track intracontinental trade, including a seamless regulatory environment and infrastructure build programme.
The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) is an ambitious economic initiative of the AU aimed at addressing Africa’s low level of participation in the global economy and world trade, which stands at only 3%, despite the continent containing 17% of the world population...
