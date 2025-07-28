Treasury turns to consultants to help fix municipalities
Bidding document calls on entities with turn-around experience to help draft financial recovery plan for distressed towns
28 July 2025 - 05:00
The National Treasury aims to rope in external experts to help draft the financial recovery plan (FRP) for distressed municipalities, with service delivery in most parts of the country including economic centres having worsened over the years.
The poor state of local government finances have also been a drag on Eskom’s balance sheet, with councils owing the utility more than R94bn...
