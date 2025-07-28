Strong wave of resurgence at SA’s ports
Transnet Port Terminals has invested heavily in new equipment and succeeded in improving efficiencies
28 July 2025 - 05:00
SA’s ports handled more than 100,000 20-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in week 16 of the current financial year, matching levels last seen in 2017/18.
A noticeable improvement was reported across the board, including at the crown jewel in Transnet’s port portfolio, Durban Container Terminal Pier 2 (DCT2)...
