Raymond Zondo furious with president about questionable ministers
‘It was like the president was saying, ‘I don’t care what you have found about these people. I think they are good enough to be promoted,’” Zondo said
28 July 2025 - 12:25
Former chief justice Raymond Zondo has delivered a scathing rebuke to President Cyril Ramaphosa, saying it had pained him to swear in cabinet ministers who had serious state capture findings against them.
“It was like the president was saying, ‘I don’t care what you have found about these people. I think they are good enough to be promoted,’” Zondo told the Sunday Times this week...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.