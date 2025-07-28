Madlanga inquiry to assess witness protection case by case
The first witness may be KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, but it is yet to be determined
28 July 2025 - 20:08
The judicial commission of inquiry probing allegations of political links with the criminal underworld plans to emphasise security and confidentiality and will determine witness protection arrangements individually, the chairperson, deputy chief justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, said.
The commission will assess witness protection needs on a case-by-case basis. The first witness may be KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, but this is yet to be determined through consultations between commissioners. ..
