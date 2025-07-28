Lawyer absconds with funds after using clients details for loan
Legal Practice Council has initiated an application to have attorney Sipho Gift Baloyi disbarred as he is ‘a risk to unsuspecting clients and public’
28 July 2025 - 10:53
The Pretoria high court has suspended a Pretoria lawyer who allegedly stole from Road Accident Fund (RAF) claimants and possibly committed fraud when he took out a loan of R500,000 using a client’s details.
The Legal Practice Council (LPC) Gauteng director Ignatius Briel initiated an urgent application last week to have attorney Sipho Gift Baloyi disbarred arguing he was a risk to “unsuspecting clients and public”. ..
