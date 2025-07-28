Cutting the cabinet: ActionSA’s plan to save on executive costs
Proposed legislation would dissolve deputy minister posts and save the state an estimated R1.5bn annually
28 July 2025 - 12:08
ActionSA’s newly published Constitution Twenty-Second Amendment Bill marks the second legislative attempt in recent years to restructure the executive and strengthen parliamentary control over ministerial appointments and perks.
While the DA’s Remuneration of Public Office Bearers Amendment Bill, tabled in 2023, sought accountability via oversight of the Ministerial Handbook, that bill has since lapsed and now serves as context for ActionSA’s more far-reaching constitutional reform. ActionSA’s bill would organise procedural oversight and dismantle the current deputy-ministerial tier entirely...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.