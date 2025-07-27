Treasury looks to beef up foreign currency borrowing
Initiative seeks to diversify the government’s hard currency funding toolkit
27 July 2025 - 17:58
The National Treasury is looking to tap institutional investors and multilateral institutions to supplement its foreign currency borrowing programme for the 2025/26 fiscal year, looking to raise billions of rand.
To this end, the Treasury has gone to market seeking proposals from primary dealers in SA government securities, internationally active arranging banks, multilateral institutions and financial outfits with capacity to fund at scale...
