Solidarity pilots reject FlySafair’s latest offer
Union official accuses airline of trying to intimidate striking and nonstriking pilots and of misleading the public
27 July 2025 - 17:15
UPDATED 27 July 2025 - 18:41
Pilots belonging to trade union Solidarity will continue their strike at FlySafair after rejecting the latest offer from the budget airline at the weekend.
Details of the offer tabled by FlySafair on Saturday remain confidential, but Solidarity said disagreements over the company’s three-year pay offer and shift rostering system remained unresolved...
