SA borrows R8.4bn from AfDB for just energy transition
Loan offers favourable concessional financial terms with 15-year maturity and three-year grace period
25 July 2025 - 05:00
SA has signed a $474.6m (R8.4bn) loan agreement with the African Development Bank (AfDB) to support the country’s efforts to shift to a low-carbon economy.
This shift requires investment in new economic sectors as well as managing the consequences for workers and communities of moving out of those sectors that are heavy emitters of greenhouse gases, such as coal. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.