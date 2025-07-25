Prasa and unions sign above-inflation wage deal
Untu is ‘confident agreement reflects voice of employees who had to bear financial strain following difficult process’
25 July 2025 - 08:23
The two largest unions at the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) have accepted the rail operator’s final wage offer of 5.5% for 2025/26 after a mandate-seeking process yielded positive results.
This after the United National Transport Union (Untu) and rival SA Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) rejected a 3% offer the employer tabled recently, labelling it an insult to workers. SA’s inflation rate is hovering around 3%. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.