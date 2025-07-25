ANTICORRUPTION DRIVE
Madlanga fully empowered to clean up SA’s criminal justice system
Acting chief justice gets wide powers to root out syndicate influence in government
25 July 2025 - 05:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa has granted acting chief justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga far-reaching authority to root out syndicate influence in the country’s criminal justice system.
His powers include subpoenas, search and seizure operations, and the ability to recommend on-the-spot suspensions or criminal prosecutions...
