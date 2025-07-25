GEPF doing well despite market volatility, says executive
Government Employees Pension Fund continues to grow steadily, says Musa Mabesa
25 July 2025 - 05:00
The assets of the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) have grown from R127bn since its inception in 1996 to R2.38-trillion in March 2024, says principal executive officer Musa Mabesa.
Mabesa said at a round-table discussion in Sandton on Thursday the GEPF, which has 1.2-million members, paid out R142.3bn in benefits in 2023/24. A total of R92bn in contributions was received during the period under review...
