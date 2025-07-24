UIF in drive to verify R65bn in funds went to proper beneficiaries
Inability to confirm that Ters payments were made to the correct companies contributed to a qualified audit outcome
24 July 2025 - 05:00
The Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) has employed external firms to painstakingly verify that the R65.2bn it paid out under the temporary employer/employee relief scheme (Ters) was received by the correct beneficiaries.
Ters was introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020/21 to help companies in distress and prevent job losses by subsidising employee wages. ..
