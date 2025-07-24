Transformation must be key for Competition Commission, say MPs
They want more transparency to prevent the same people benefiting from all the deals
24 July 2025 - 15:19
Moves are afoot to enhance the transformation role of the Competition Commission in approving medium and large M&As.
Of particular concern to members of parliament’s trade, industry and competition committee is the recycling of a limited number of historically disadvantaged persons (HDPs) in transactions required by the commission for an M&A to comply with its public interest conditions. ..
