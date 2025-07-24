Parliament backs urgent committee to investigate claims of police corruption
Political parties unite in support of Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s call to expose officials linked to criminal networks
24 July 2025 - 08:44
Parliament has formally endorsed the creation of an ad hoc committee to probe explosive allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal Police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, following unanimous support from political parties during Wednesday night’s sitting of the National Assembly.
The adopted report of the joint portfolio committees on police and justice and constitutional development proposes a focused parliamentary inquiry into claims that link senior law enforcement officials, prosecutors, and even MPs to organised criminal activity. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.