Only the smallest of three Gupta properties finds a buyer at Saxonwold auction

Only one of three infamous Gupta-owned houses in Saxonwold, Johannesburg, was sold at a public auction on Thursday — for R3.3m — with the other two failing to attract acceptable bids.

The Gupta family were at the centre of state capture during president Jacob Zuma’s presidency. They used their closeness to Zuma to get billions of rand worth of contracts and services with the government and state utilities.

They wined and dined ministers and were influential in key appointments in government, according to evidence led at the then deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo’s commission of inquiry into state capture that Zuma himself instituted.

The Guptas fled SA in 2018 and are being pursued by the government to face criminal charges.

The properties once served as the Gupta family’s SA residence during their rise to political influence.

The Saxonwold compound was where the Gupta family wined and dined politicians in what was widely viewed as part of a strategy to capture state influence and secure government contracts.

House No 3 was the smallest and most overlooked of the trio; a single-storey house with three bedrooms, a storeroom, staff quarters and a small garage.

With a registered extent of 3,687m², a municipal valuation of R5.5m and monthly rates of R6,304.81, it was the only property sold. It went to an online bidder for R3.3m.

“The property, which was reportedly used for staff accommodation or security quarters, is in a state of disrepair,” said Clive Lazarus, the auctioneer.

House No 5, a three-storey compound known among staff and auctioneers as “the white house” with a registered extent of 4,207m², a municipal value of R21.7m and monthly rates of R19,186 failed to draw any bids above the opening ask. Lazarus opened the bidding at R5m, then lowered it to R4m, but still no hands went up.

House No 7, a three-storey entertainment house, features 17 en suite bedrooms.

A mansion designed for pleasure, luxury and display, it covers 1,723m² with a huge municipal valuation of R36.8m and monthly rates of R29,433.

The auctioneer started bidding at R5m and though a single R3m bid was made, it was not accepted due to a lack of competition.