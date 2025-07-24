Samsung and Ocule IT launch Bootcamp to get tech SMEs investor-ready
Enterprise Development initiative empowers ICT entrepreneurs to secure funding and scale their businesses, fuelling job creation and economic growth
Electronics giant Samsung SA has partnered with Ocule IT, a bespoke application development company, to deliver the second phase of its Enterprise Development Bootcamp.
Piloted last year, this transformative bootcamp is a critical component of Samsung’s R280m Equity Equivalent Investment Programme (EEIP). It aims to equip participants in the ICT sector with the essential skills and knowledge needed to secure funding to grow their businesses.
“This initiative underscores Ocule IT and Samsung’s commitment to foster entrepreneurship and drive economic growth by empowering businesses with [the] tools to become investor-ready,” says Sanele Gcumisa, managing member of Ocule IT.
This year’s 15 participants include aspiring entrepreneurs with innovative ideas, as well as start-ups and established small, medium enterprises (SMEs) aiming to scale or overcome challenges. Priority has been given to those from underserved communities, as well as alumni of the Samsung Electronics Technician Programme and Ocule IT Electronics Technician/Artisan Programme.
The 2025 Enterprise Development Bootcamp kicked off in July with a comprehensive five-day training programme focused on areas relevant to starting and scaling a business. This included masterclasses on business planning, marketing, financial management and pitching to investors.
Participants have now entered a four-month incubation process that involves intensive mentoring. During this time, they will work on creating a professional data room — a critical tool that potential funders and investors use to evaluate businesses.
A highlight of the Enterprise Development Bootcamp is the Pitch and Polish session, scheduled for the end of October 2025. The nine top-performing participants will each win a R500,000 financial contribution to support their entrepreneurial journey and take their businesses to the next level.
After the Pitch and Polish session, the nine winners will undergo three months of monitoring as they submit their business plans and financials to potential funders and investors.
This holistic approach ensures participants are equipped not only with financial resources, but also with the strategic insights, practical skills and support they need to succeed in the competitive electronics industry and contribute to the South African economy.
The Enterprise Development Bootcamp is a valuable initiative that reflects Samsung’s commitment to fostering entrepreneurship, skills development and positive social impact.
Importantly, it’s closely aligned with the National Development Plan and the BEE goals designed to foster a more equitable and inclusive society.
“Our commitment to sustainable development in collaboration with Ocule IT ensures this initiative contributes to long-term positive impacts on the local community. By empowering young entrepreneurs, the initiative contributes to local economic participation and creates a more inclusive and innovative society,” says Nicky Beukes, EEIP project manager at Samsung SA.
This article was sponsored by Samsung SA.