Samsung and Ocule IT launch Bootcamp to get tech SMEs investor-ready

This year’s 15 participants include aspiring entrepreneurs with innovative ideas, as well as start-ups and established small, medium enterprises (SMEs) aiming to scale or overcome challenges. Priority has been given to those from underserved communities, as well as alumni of the Samsung Electronics Technician Programme and Ocule IT Electronics Technician/Artisan Programme.

The 2025 Enterprise Development Bootcamp kicked off in July with a comprehensive five-day training programme focused on areas relevant to starting and scaling a business. This included masterclasses on business planning, marketing, financial management and pitching to investors.

Participants have now entered a four-month incubation process that involves intensive mentoring. During this time, they will work on creating a professional data room — a critical tool that potential funders and investors use to evaluate businesses.

A highlight of the Enterprise Development Bootcamp is the Pitch and Polish session, scheduled for the end of October 2025. The nine top-performing participants will each win a R500,000 financial contribution to support their entrepreneurial journey and take their businesses to the next level.

After the Pitch and Polish session, the nine winners will undergo three months of monitoring as they submit their business plans and financials to potential funders and investors.