National

Mchunu, Masemola will be arrested, says Malema

I don’t know why the warrant for the national police commissioner is not being picked up, says EFF leader

24 July 2025 - 18:06
by Bulelani Nonyukela
Julius Malema of the EFF.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

EFF leader Julius Malema claims police minister Senzo Mchunu is headed for arrest after bombshell allegations of political interference made by KwaZulu-Natal police chief Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Malema said an arrest warrant also exists for national police commissioner Fannie Masemola.

“There is a warrant against Masemola. It’s out, I don’t know why it’s not being picked up. It means someone somewhere is playing politics and they want to undermine the independence of our justice system.”

Malema said Mkhwanazi’s July 6 press conference in which he accused Mchunu of disbanding the political killings task team, may have delayed Masemola’s arrest. Mkhwanazi claimed action by police top brass protected a criminal syndicate involving politicians, police and prosecutors, with case dockets stalled at national headquarters.

“They want to arrest the minister of police. That’s why Mkhwanazi is being charged by Ipid [the Independent Police Investigative Directorate]. The plan has always been there and that’s where he’s [Mchunu] going ultimately — to be arrested,” said Malema.

 

“There are factions in the police: the minister working with [deputy national commissioner Shadrack] Sibiya, and the national commissioner [Mkhwanazi] working with [suspended crime intelligence boss Dumisani] Khumalo.

“There is a power struggle there ... we want the truth to come out. What Mkhwanazi said must be repeated, backed by evidence in the ad hoc committee and in the commission of inquiry, and I’m going to sit in that committee. I’m not scared of police, soldiers or anyone, including drug cartels and criminals.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa responded to Mkhwanazi’s allegations by placing Mchunu on special leave, appointing Wits professor Firoz Cachalia as acting police minister (effective from August 1) and establishing a judicial commission led by acting deputy chief justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga.

Mchunu denies the allegations, calling them “wild and baseless”. Sibiya has also rejected the claims against him.

Malema believes Mchunu should have been fired but claimed “Cyril and Mchunu are in the same faction”.

“If Mchunu loved Cyril he should’ve resigned. Now the president has to do something to look like he’s doing nothing, Mchunu is [still] a minister.”

The DA and MK party have filed criminal charges against Mchunu, with the public rallying behind Mkhwanazi.

ALSO READ:

DA’s Whitfield broke the rules and I did not, Mchunu says in defending Ramaphosa

Police minister Senzo Mchunu told the Constitutional Court that President Cyril Ramaphosa was not doing him favours by not firing him
National
6 hours ago

NATASHA MARRIAN: Welcome to the gangster state

Political elites fighting for state resources are morphing into organised crime networks as ANC support declines and ‘violent instability’ looms
Opinion
14 hours ago

Zuma’s action over Mchunu is a bid to score political points, Ramaphosa says

Former president also wants the Constitutional Court to set aside the decision to establish a judicial commission of inquiry
National
22 hours ago

DAVID LEWIS: Will the SAPS pass Scotland Yard’s test?

Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s bald allegations will have to be supported by evidence
Opinion
14 hours ago

Parliament backs urgent committee to investigate claims of police corruption

Political parties unite in support of Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s call to expose officials linked to criminal networks
National
10 hours ago

BIG READ: A dialogue among the hostages to crime that we are

The country needs a strong state and the eradication of poverty, not another talk shop
Life
2 days ago

Police call for order ahead of march in support of Mkhwanazi

Inwooners civic organisation plans ‘Hands off Mkhwanazi’ protest at the Union Buildings with 10 other groups
National
6 days ago
