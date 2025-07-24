National

Different form of type 1 diabetes identified in black patients

Clinicians in parts of Africa have long suspected that some children diagnosed with type 1 diabetes do not quite fit the standard profile

24 July 2025 - 11:09
by Nancy Lapid
File picture: ANDREY POPOV.

A new discovery could change how type 1 diabetes is diagnosed and managed in individuals of African descent, researchers say.

In type 1 diabetes, the insulin-producing Beta cells in the pancreas stop working in childhood or young adulthood. The disease has always been attributed to an autoimmune process in which the immune system produces so-called autoantibodies that mistakenly attack the pancreas.

But studying 894 volunteers in Cameroon, Uganda and SA with youth-onset diabetes, researchers found that 65% of them did not have the usual autoantibodies typically seen in people with type 1 diabetes in other parts of the world. Nor did they have the genes that usually predispose to the disease, or features consistent with other known types of diabetes, such as type 2 and malnutrition-related diabetes.

“This suggests that many young people in this region have a different form of type 1 diabetes altogether and it is not autoimmune in origin,” study leader Dana Dabelea of the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus said.

Comparing the data to studies in the US, the researchers found that 15% of black Americans diagnosed with type 1 diabetes had a form of the disease similar to the patients in Sub-Saharan Africa, characterised by negative autoantibodies and a low genetic risk score, according to a report in The Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology.

White Americans with T1D, however, showed the typical autoimmune pattern, and even if they didn’t have detectable autoantibodies, their genetics still pointed to autoimmune diabetes.

Clinicians in parts of Africa had long suspected that some children diagnosed with type 1 diabetes did not quite fit the standard profile, the researchers said.

Most studies to date have focused on white Western populations, overlooking regional and genetic diversity in disease presentation, they noted.

“These findings are a wake-up call,” study co-leader Prof Moffat Nyirenda of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine Uganda Research Unit said.

“They challenge our assumptions about type 1 diabetes and show that the disease may present differently in African children and adolescents. We urgently need to deepen our investigations into the biological and environmental factors driving this form of diabetes and ensure our diagnostic and treatment approaches are fit for purpose in African settings.”

Reuters

MICHAEL AVERY: Healthcare probe: correlation is not guilt

Medical schemes didn’t conjure up fraud, waste and abuse cases out of thin air
Opinion
2 days ago

Let’s talk about death and dying

Medical school prepares our future doctors to save lives. But with death being the endpoint for all of us, shouldn’t we be talking about it?
News & Fox
2 days ago

Government is considering providing a vaccine to protect babies from RSV

A new respiratory syncytial virus vaccine to protect infants from severe illness is available in South Africa’s private sector but not yet in public ...
News & Fox
3 days ago
