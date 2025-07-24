DA’s Whitfield broke the rules and I did not, Mchunu says in defending Ramaphosa
Police minister Senzo Mchunu told the Constitutional Court that President Cyril Ramaphosa was not doing him favours by not firing him
24 July 2025 - 12:45
President Cyril Ramaphosa did not extend a favour to an ANC comrade when he placed police minister Senzo Mchunu on leave instead of firing him, but took a legally sound decision.
This is the argument Mchunu himself has put before the Constitutional Court, as former president Jacob Zuma and the MK party argue that he should have been fired. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.