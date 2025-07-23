Zuma’s action over Mchunu is a bid to score political points, Ramaphosa says
Former president also wants the Constitutional Court to set aside the decision to establish a judicial commission of inquiry
23 July 2025 - 21:02
President Cyril Ramaphosa says former president Jacob Zuma wants to score political points against him in his legal challenge at the Constitutional Court against the decision to place police minister Senzo Mchunu on leave.
Zuma filed an urgent application to the apex court on July 18. He wants the court to immediately set aside Ramaphosa’s decision to place Mchunu on leave pending a probe on allegations he is linked to murder accused Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.