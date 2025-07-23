Union wants strike-breaking ‘emergency deal’ between SAA and FlySafair cancelled
Giwusa president Mametlwe Sebei called on SAA to cease all ‘undermining’ operations supporting FlySafair immediately
23 July 2025 - 12:45
The General Industrial Workers Union of SA (Giwusa) has called for the strike-breaking “emergency agreement” between state-owned airline SAA and local and regional carrier FlySafair cancelled and its details made public. That came as FlySafair pilots continued their strike for above-inflation wage increases.
FlySafair chief marketing officer Kirby Gordon said the flights were operating as scheduled as the majority of their pilots were actively at work “demonstrating their continued commitment to maintaining the airline’s world-class standards”. ..
