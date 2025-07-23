GNU secures first-round approval for Appropriation Bill amid internal fault lines

The Government of National Unity together with former Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. Picture: ELMOND JIYANE/GCIS
The National Assembly has approved the Appropriation Bill at its first reading, by 262 votes to 90. All 10 parties in the Government of National Unity (GNU) voted in favour, while the MK party, EFF, ATM, UAT and NCC opposed the bill.
Attendance across the GNU parties shaped the final vote margin. Of the ANC’s 159 MPs, 144 were present and voted in favour. The DA saw 76 out of its 87 MPs in attendance. The IFP registered 12 of its 17 MPs present, while the PA recorded full attendance and all nine MPs voting in favour. FF+ had five of six MPs participating, ActionSA five of six, and the ACDP saw two of three MPs present.
UDM, Rise Mzansi and BOSA each had full attendance among their limited memberships. In total, 259 of the 294 GNU MPs were present, contributing to the bill’s successful passage. The approval marks the first of three parliamentary stages required before the bill becomes law.
“This budget takes place under severely constrained economic conditions. When our economy is not growing, it means fewer resources to distribute to our citizens,” committee chairperson Mmusi Maimane said.
“We must ensure our budgeting processes are efficient so that the people of South Africa can participate fully in their own appropriation.”
Still, the first reading exposed divergent perspectives within the GNU: all 10 coalition partners voted in favour of the bill, but their statements reflected varying degrees of endorsement and internal strain. The DA confirmed its support following the dismissal of Minister Nobuhle Nkabane, a move seen as signalling commitment to governance reform.
The DA’s Andrew Bateman commented: “We don’t need a national dialogue, we need more dialogue between the ANC and the DA,” underscoring the centrality of those two parties.
The PA’s Ashley Sauls accused the DA of delaying progress and stressed the need for unified leadership. “What we have learnt through this process is that we have placed politics above people,” he said.
Rise Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi said: “We support this budget. Of course it is not perfect ... but debating forever without deciding is not what the people died for.”
GOOD’s Patricia de Lille described the budget as a necessary starting point but said it “must go further” in advancing social justice.
The IFP, FF+ and UDM offered cautious support. The IFP’s Nhlanhla Hadebe emphasised that allocations “do not go far enough in addressing the real challenges facing our people.”
FF+ MP Wouter Wessels urged more efficient spending, stating that funds must benefit citizens rather than entrenched interests.
The UDM’s Nqabayomzi Kwankwa said the budget “makes us feel like we are going to get there,” adding that it had limits but affirmed its intent.
The comments suggest that while the GNU may secure votes, its cohesion remains in question. The debate served as a litmus test for the coalition’s capacity to govern with collective discipline.
In his reply, deputy finance minister David Masondo warned: “Without passing this bill, the government will lose authority to spend beyond 45% of last year’s budget after July and departments will run out of funds to pay salaries and basic services.”
He pointed out that the bill provides R1.2-trillion for infrastructure over the medium term, including R400bn for transport, R220bn for energy and R160bn for water and sanitation, and urged the house to expedite the remaining stages to “ensure uninterrupted service delivery”.
The bill now proceeds to vote-by-vote consideration of departmental allocations, followed by the second reading and final adoption before heading to to the National Council of Provinces.
GNU secures first-round approval for Appropriation Bill amid internal fault lines
Coalition partners vote in favour of legislation but their comments highlight ongoing tensions
