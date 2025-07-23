National

Cyril Ramaphosa appoints NYDA board after criticism for delaying

The appointments come four months after the portfolio committee on youth, women and persons with disabilities recommended nine people, which excluded ANC Youth League members

23 July 2025 - 09:37
by Innocentia Nkadimeng
President Cyril Ramaphosa. File picture: PRESIDENCY/X
President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed members of the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) board, set to run for three years starting on August 1.

This is in line with the NYDA Act. The role of the board is to address issues faced by young people in the country.

“The agency functions as a single, unitary structure addressing youth development issues at national, provincial and local government level,” presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said.

Ramaphosa has previously been criticised for delaying the appointment of the NYDA board. The appointments come four months after the portfolio committee on youth, women  and persons with disabilities recommended nine people to fill the vacancies, which excluded ANC Youth League members. Of the nine, only seven were selected.

Sunshine Minenhle Myende was selected as chair of the board, and Bonga Siphesihle Makhanya as deputy chair. Other board members are:

  • Kelly Sandra Baloyi
  • Thembisile Precious Mahuwa
  • Sibusiso Makhathini
  • Wiseman Mfaniseni Mbatha
  • Busisiwe Nandipha Nxumalo. 

TimesLIVE

