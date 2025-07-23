Brazil to join SA’s ICJ case against Israel, source says

The International Court of Justice in The Hague. Picture: PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW/REUTERS
Brasilia — Brazil will intervene in SA’s genocide case against Israel’s actions in Gaza at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
SA’s case against Israel at the ICJ, alleges violations of the Genocide Convention in the Gaza Strip. It initiated proceedings against Israel in December 2023, arguing that Israel’s actions in Gaza constituted genocide.
The ICJ, in its initial ruling, found the case plausible and indicated provisional measures to protect Palestinians in Gaza.
SA has since requested further provisional measures, citing a deterioration of the situation and alleged breaches of the initial orders.
With Staff Writer
Reuters
