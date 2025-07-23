National

Brazil to join SA’s ICJ case against Israel, source says

SA initiated proceedings in December 2023, arguing that Israel’s actions in Gaza constituted genocide

23 July 2025 - 19:31
by Lisandra Paraguassu
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The International Court of Justice in The Hague. Picture: PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW/REUTERS
The International Court of Justice in The Hague. Picture: PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW/REUTERS

Brasilia — Brazil will intervene in SA’s genocide case against Israel’s actions in Gaza at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

SA’s case against Israel at the ICJ, alleges violations of the Genocide Convention in the Gaza Strip. It initiated proceedings against Israel in December 2023, arguing that Israel’s actions in Gaza constituted genocide.

The ICJ, in its initial ruling, found the case plausible and indicated provisional measures to protect Palestinians in Gaza. 

SA has since requested further provisional measures, citing a deterioration of the situation and alleged breaches of the initial orders.

With Staff Writer

Reuters

WHO chief warns of ‘man-made mass starvation’ in Gaza

Gaza medics say malnutrition has claimed more than 110 people as food aid dwindles
World
5 hours ago

GHALEB CACHALIA: Hopes of Palestinians are captive to a geopolitical reality

A global turning of the tide against Israel provides momentum for international solidarity
Opinion
1 month ago

SA among states asking ICJ to ‘urgently’ act against Israel’s Gaza blockade

Political analyst Prof Dirk Kotze says SA’s stance on Israel could worsen relations with the US
National
2 months ago

Israel has obligation to allow aid into Gaza, World Court hears

Palestinian envoy tells International Court of Justice Israel uses aid as ‘weapon of war’
World
2 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Ramaphosa fires Nkabane ahead of make-or-break ...
National
2.
Union wants strike-breaking ‘emergency deal’ ...
National
3.
Gauteng on drive to claw back mountain of debt — ...
National
4.
Civil society coalition livid over amendments to ...
National / Labour
5.
Payments reform on the cards as Reserve Bank ...
National

Related Articles

SA among states asking ICJ to ‘urgently’ act against Israel’s Gaza blockade

National

Israel has obligation to allow aid into Gaza, World Court hears

World / Europe

Constitutional Court strikes down AfriForum’s appeal bid over ‘Kill the Boer’

National

NEWS ANALYSIS: Bozell’s landing in SA could take up to a year

National

International Court of Justice elects Yuji Iwasawa as new president

World / Europe

PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: US view on SA stark even under less hostile ...

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.