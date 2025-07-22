National

WATCH: Parliamentary committees to discuss Mkhwanazi’s allegations

Portfolio committees on police, and justice and constitutional development will make a decision on the appropriate approach

22 July 2025 - 09:48
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Provincial police commissioner of KwaZulu-Natal Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi at the KZN IEC's provincial results centre on May 31 2024. File picture:GALLO IMAGES/BEELD/DEAAN VIVIER.
Provincial police commissioner of KwaZulu-Natal Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi at the KZN IEC's provincial results centre on May 31 2024. File picture:GALLO IMAGES/BEELD/DEAAN VIVIER.

The portfolio committees on police, and justice and constitutional development are meeting on Tuesday to to consider the allegations made by the KwaZulu-Natal police provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, assess the appropriate approach and submit recommendations.

BIG READ: A dialogue among the hostages to crime that we are

The country needs a strong state and the eradication of poverty, not another talk shop
Life
7 hours ago

Police call for order ahead of march in support of Mkhwanazi

Inwooners civic organisation plans ‘Hands off Mkhwanazi’ protest at the Union Buildings with 10 other groups
National
4 days ago

GUGU LOURIE: Radical transparency needed to avert SA’s slide into squalor

If Ramaphosa is serious about fighting corruption, he must abandon the farce of endless commissions and take real action, writes Gugu Lourie.
Opinion
2 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Ramaphosa fires Nkabane ahead of make-or-break ...
National
2.
Payments reform on the cards as Reserve Bank ...
National
3.
Parks Tau unfazed by ‘litigation prone’ lottery ...
National
4.
FlySafair ‘escalation’ turns proposed one-day ...
National
5.
SA’s relations with Iran threaten economic ...
National

Related Articles

Ramaphosa fires Nkabane ahead of make-or-break appropriations vote

National

‘ANC step-aside rule does not apply to Senzo Mchunu,’ says Fikile Mbalula

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.