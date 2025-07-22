Taiwan diplomatic mission in SA downgraded in line with ‘One China’ policy
Taiwan’s downgraded status means it is now a liaison office rather than a full embassy
22 July 2025 - 15:22
The government has formally notified Taiwan it will longer recognise its diplomatic mission in Pretoria, reinforcing its adherence to the “One China” policy.
The move follows a previous request by Pretoria for Taipei to relocate its representative office to Johannesburg, aligning with the downgraded status of the mission to a liaison office rather than a full embassy...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.