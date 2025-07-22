Parliamentary committees adopt report on Mkhwanazi allegations
Ad hoc committee to be established under National Assembly rules as its scope is ‘specific and time-bound’
22 July 2025 - 14:44
Parliament’s portfolio committee on police and the portfolio committee on justice and constitutional development on Tuesday adopted the draft report on the request to investigate allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.
The report recommends the establishment of an ad hoc committee under National Assembly rules...
