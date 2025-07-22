Gauteng on drive to claw back mountain of debt — including from staff
Provincial government is establishing a panel of debt collectors to help reduce backlog of funds owed to it
22 July 2025 - 15:49
Staff debt owed to the Gauteng provincial government stood at R308m at the beginning of the financial year but had been reduced to R202m by the end of March with R119m owed by health department staff and R61m in education.
The staff debt arose because individuals were paid after their resignations instead of being removed from the system. ..
