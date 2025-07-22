FlySafair and pilots to resume wage talks at CCMA
The dispute tests the company’s cost architecture and labour diplomacy
22 July 2025 - 05:00
FlySafair will resume wage talks this week after a pilot strike disrupted dozens of flights, threatening operational continuity at the country’s largest low-cost carrier.
The dispute — centring on CPI plus 4% wage demands and contested scheduling reforms — tests FlySafair cost architecture and labour diplomacy while its aircraft are a pillar of regional mobility and consumer affordability...
