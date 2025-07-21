Thembisa electricity surcharge suspended after violent protests

Thembisa residents protest over an electricity tariffs increase, July 21 2025. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
An electricity surcharge in Ekurhuleni has been suspended for two weeks after days of violence.
Mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza said on Monday the suspension was to avoid an escalation of protests over a R126 hike in electricity tariffs.
The U-turn follows a two-day protest in Thembisa which saw main roads barricaded and traffic disrupted. Residents burned tyres and used street light poles, traffic lights and huge rocks to block roads.
Residents said the fee, which came into effect this month, was an added burden they could not afford.
Xhakaza told a crowd of residents gathered outside Rabasotho Community Centre on Monday he did not want to see further violence in the streets of Thembisa.
“We’ve heard your cries,” he said, “but the surcharge is not our problem because the structure of tariffs on municipalities is decided by Eskom and through the National Energy Regulator of SA [Nersa]. Prices are then approved by Nersa, and we are then guided [on the increase] and how much we can collect from residents.”
The surcharge would be suspended until Ekurhuleni officials had met Eskom and Nersa, among others, to discuss a way forward, Xhakaza said.
“The fixed charge on electricity has become a major point of contention, especially among paying communities like Thembisa. We’ve decided to suspend the fixed charge to allow the conversation to happen and to accommodate public consultations. It’s important that we engage with all stakeholders.
“We can’t fully scrap the fee. But I’m saying to manage volatility, and to prevent protests from escalating, we are suspending it temporarily,” said Xhakaza.
Introduced on July 1, the surcharge was linked to a R300bn revenue gap and its suspension means the municipality will have to find alternative means to close the gap.
“We hope that within the next two weeks we can return to the communities with a permanent solution,” Xhakaza said. “We must explore alternative ways to recover these costs.
“We will continue working with stakeholders to find lasting, balanced solutions. The cost of providing services like electricity is very high — from supply and transmission, to ongoing maintenance, cable theft and unplanned outages.”
Finance MMC Jongizizwe Dlabathi explained that money collected from the surcharge does not go towards general infrastructure.
He said that before the introduction of the surcharge, the municipality had meetings with the community to explain how the tariffs would be introduced.
“However, it’s true that this specific fixed charge may not have been sufficiently elevated during those engagements. That may explain the backlash.
“The mayor made a responsible decision to suspend it and not to scrap it completely because the council approved it,” Dlabathi said.
Energy MMC Mzayifani Ngwenya said engagements with Nersa had already begun.
“The ongoing petitions from the public will only strengthen our case and help form a lasting solution,” he said.
Thembisa electricity surcharge suspended after violent protests
Ekurhuleni major does a U-turn after two days of protests shut main roads and disrupted traffic
An electricity surcharge in Ekurhuleni has been suspended for two weeks after days of violence.
Mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza said on Monday the suspension was to avoid an escalation of protests over a R126 hike in electricity tariffs.
The U-turn follows a two-day protest in Thembisa which saw main roads barricaded and traffic disrupted. Residents burned tyres and used street light poles, traffic lights and huge rocks to block roads.
Residents said the fee, which came into effect this month, was an added burden they could not afford.
Xhakaza told a crowd of residents gathered outside Rabasotho Community Centre on Monday he did not want to see further violence in the streets of Thembisa.
“We’ve heard your cries,” he said, “but the surcharge is not our problem because the structure of tariffs on municipalities is decided by Eskom and through the National Energy Regulator of SA [Nersa]. Prices are then approved by Nersa, and we are then guided [on the increase] and how much we can collect from residents.”
The surcharge would be suspended until Ekurhuleni officials had met Eskom and Nersa, among others, to discuss a way forward, Xhakaza said.
“The fixed charge on electricity has become a major point of contention, especially among paying communities like Thembisa. We’ve decided to suspend the fixed charge to allow the conversation to happen and to accommodate public consultations. It’s important that we engage with all stakeholders.
“We can’t fully scrap the fee. But I’m saying to manage volatility, and to prevent protests from escalating, we are suspending it temporarily,” said Xhakaza.
Introduced on July 1, the surcharge was linked to a R300bn revenue gap and its suspension means the municipality will have to find alternative means to close the gap.
“We hope that within the next two weeks we can return to the communities with a permanent solution,” Xhakaza said. “We must explore alternative ways to recover these costs.
“We will continue working with stakeholders to find lasting, balanced solutions. The cost of providing services like electricity is very high — from supply and transmission, to ongoing maintenance, cable theft and unplanned outages.”
Finance MMC Jongizizwe Dlabathi explained that money collected from the surcharge does not go towards general infrastructure.
He said that before the introduction of the surcharge, the municipality had meetings with the community to explain how the tariffs would be introduced.
“However, it’s true that this specific fixed charge may not have been sufficiently elevated during those engagements. That may explain the backlash.
“The mayor made a responsible decision to suspend it and not to scrap it completely because the council approved it,” Dlabathi said.
Energy MMC Mzayifani Ngwenya said engagements with Nersa had already begun.
“The ongoing petitions from the public will only strengthen our case and help form a lasting solution,” he said.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Organisations go to court over ‘expired’ water use charges
Security cracks laid bare as minister flags the risk of a coup
Deadline nears for public comment on local government reform
BUSI MAVUSO: A capable state: from fragility to opportunity
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.