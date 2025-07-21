SA’s relations with Iran threaten economic stability, think-tank warns
Middle East Africa Research Institute criticises Pretoria’s relationship with Tehran, which is accused of ‘widespread human rights violations’
21 July 2025 - 12:30
A research think-tank has warned SA that cosying up to controversial Iran threatens the country’s stability and diplomatic standing in the world.
The Middle East Africa Research Institute (MEARI) is a research think-tank focused on analysing complex dynamics between the Middle East and Africa on issues pertaining to history, geopolitics, economics, terrorism, governance and culture. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.