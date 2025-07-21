Retired judge, 72, chasing IEC commissioner post says no to age discrimination
Former deputy judge president among 11 candidates shortlisted for interviews to fill three vital posts at the IEC
21 July 2025 - 14:29
Former KwaZulu-Natal deputy judge president Mjabuliseni Madondo says should he not be appointed as an Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) commissioner based merely on his age, it would be age discrimination.
Madondo turns 72 in November. He retired from the bench in 2023 when he reached retirement. ..
