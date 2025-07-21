Ramaphosa fires Nkabane ahead of make-or-break appropriations vote
The president’s shake-up could soften GNU tensions
21 July 2025 - 17:57
UPDATED 21 July 2025 - 23:11
President Cyril Ramaphosa has fired higher education minister Nobuhle Nkabane, a late shake-up that could pave the way for the passing of a bill that authorises state spending amid threats by the DA to pull support for two departments, and the ANC’s scramble to secure fallback support.
The DA had previously threatened not to approve the departmental budget votes of higher education’s Nkabane and human settlements, headed by Thembisile Simelane, based on corruption allegations against the pair...
