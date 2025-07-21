Ramaphosa fires higher education minister
Ramaphosa appoints Buti Manamela as new higher education minister
21 July 2025 - 17:57
Higher education minister Nobuhle Nkabane has been fired by President Cyril Ramaphosa after public and political pressure for her to step down from the role amid allegations that she has misled parliament about the independence of the panel responsible for recommending appointments for sector education and training authorities (Setas).
Ramaphosa fired Nkabane on Monday shortly before Nkabane was due to hand over her resignation, Business Day understands. ..
