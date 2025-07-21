Payments reform on the cards as Reserve Bank draws up draft law
The institution is setting its sights on propelling the national payment system into the big-league club of emerging markets
21 July 2025 - 05:00
The SA Reserve Bank is working on a draft law to revamp the national payments ecosystem, setting the stage for the biggest payments reforms in a generation and a potential 0.5% in GDP growth.
Under the Bank’s 2030 strategy, which elevates payments modernisation to a core strategic pillar, alongside price and financial stability, it estimates that faster, cheaper digital payments could trim the economy’s R30bn annual cash-management cost and widen access for underserved households and businesses...
