Parks Tau unfazed by ‘litigation prone’ lottery tender
Every award of the licence has been the subject of litigation since its inception, says trade, industry and competition minister
21 July 2025 - 10:53
Minister of trade, industry and competition Parks Tau said that, though unfortunate, it is not an anomaly for the national lottery tender process to be adjudicated by the courts, considering the history of the previous three licences.
This as incumbent operator Ithuba prepares to head to court to challenge Tau’s decision to award the fourth licence to operate the popular lottery to Sizekhaya, which beat seven other bidders. Business Day understands that other bidders are set to join Ithuba’s challenge to the lawfulness of Tau’s decision...
