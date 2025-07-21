Cyril Ramaphosa lauds action to reform economy
The government began the next phase of Operation Vulindlela recently to build on ‘successes and initiate a second wave of reform’
President Cyril Ramaphosa has hailed reform aimed at turning around the embattled economy, saying significant progress has been made as a result of Operation Vulindlela — a government initiative aimed at accelerating progress on economic reform.
This was echoed by Business Leadership SA CEO Busi Mavuso, who said there was still much work to do on reforms to support the economy. In their newsletters on Monday, the two leaders said SA was making progress on economic reform by addressing issues pertaining to reliable energy supply, rail and ports, high data costs and a visa system that has deterred investors and tourists. ..
