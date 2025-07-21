‘ANC step-aside rule does not apply to Senzo Mchunu,’ says Fikile Mbalula

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has reiterated that embattled police minister Senzo Mchunu will not step aside from party duties.
Mchunu was placed on special leave pending a judicial commission of inquiry investigation into allegations of political interference in police operations.
Speaking on the sidelines of the ANC national working committee meeting in Cape Town on Sunday, which Mchunu attended, Mbalula said the step-aside rule applied only to members who had been charged or appeared in court.
“The step-aside rule deals with everyone. Once you are arrested or you appear in court, the rule applies. You are arrested, you stand on your own,” Mbalula said.
“I am repeating again that Mchunu will not step aside in relation to the ANC. He is an elected member and he has an opportunity in terms of the audi alteram partem principle to state as his side of the story. Once we listen to that it is evaluated in terms of fact by a competent independent judge and a panel judicial commission the president has appointed. Then we can pass judgment. Let’s allow the process be followed.”
The ANC step-aside rule requires members who have been criminally charged to voluntarily step aside from the party and their duties to protect the party’s image.
Some members who have been affected by the rule include former secretary-general Ace Magashule, who was charged with corruption and fraud related to the multimillion-rand asbestos tender; and Zizi Kodwa, who stepped aside last year after he was charged with state capture-related corruption.
Mbalula emphasised the rule was not selective, citing other ANC members who had been affected.
“When last did you see people supporting each other going to court with ANC T-shirts? You are arrested, you stand on your own. The step-aside rule applies. Those who vulgarise things shamelessly will say the rule doesn’t apply to Mchunu, but the president did put him aside with immediate effect. Argue the question of how that happened, but he is aside.
“There are many ANC leaders and members who are on a step-aside and who were arrested and have appeared in court. We are the only party that practices things beyond the jury’s process. Magashule failed to challenge the step-aside rule. It was affirmed by the Constitutional Court that there’s nothing unconstitutional about the step-aside rule because it is entrenched in the ANC constitution.”
Mbalula said the party looked forward to the outcome of the commission of inquiry.
“If there’s any wrongdoing on him, in terms of the ANC’s renewal process, things kick in.”
