FlySafair ‘escalation’ turns proposed one-day strike into two-week lockout

An aircraft flown by local and regional airline FlySafair. Picture: SA CIVIL AVIATION AUTHORITY
Local and regional airline FlySafair is set to begin the lockout of its pilots from Monday over a wage dispute with trade union Solidarity that could disrupt flights for two weeks.
“This comes after almost 90% of the pilots voted in favour of a strike. Solidarity gave FlySafair notice of a one-day strike, but FlySafair hit back with a notice that it would lock out the pilots for seven days, which could last for another seven days,” Solidarity deputy general secretary Helgard Cronje said on Sunday.
“This forced Solidarity to extend its strike notice to 14 days as well. In the meantime, the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) offered to mediate again. Solidarity has agreed to this, but FlySafair is still refusing.”
Cronje said the lockout, which could disrupt flights for two weeks, “is reckless towards the public.”
“Solidarity’s one-day notice was aimed at forcing the company back to the negotiating table, but FlySafair has now escalated the dispute, which could last for weeks.
“If 90% of a company’s key personnel want to strike, something is seriously wrong. Solidarity is calling on FlySafair to return to the negotiating table. The pilots are asking for their salaries to be rectified after the salary cuts during Covid-19, as well as for employment conditions not to be changed and for adequate provision to be made for rest and family time.”
The lockout comes after wage talks that began three months ago deadlocked. The union is demanding a three-year wage deal for increases of 10.5% in year one, and CPI plus 4% in the outer years of the agreement.
The airline was offering a 5.7% increase in the first year and CPI plus 1.5% in the second and third years. SA’s inflation rate meanwhile edged up from March’s 2.7% to 2.8% in April.
Cronje said FlySafair’s offer was rejected by the vast majority of their members. He said the relationship between the pilots and FlySafair’s management was at an “absolute low.” The union was left disgruntled after FlySafair introduced a new rostering system that Solidarity said had a “significant negative impact on pilots’ quality of life.”
“Another obstacle in the salary negotiations was the company’s new policy on leave and days off. Pilots believe that these policies are detrimental to their quality of life, and that they are unfavourable and do not meet minimum expectations,” Cronje said last week.
FlySafair chief marketing officer Kirby Gordon confirmed last week that wage negotiations with its pilot group, represented by Solidarity, had reached a deadlock.
“Our passengers remain a key priority through this process. We are fully prepared to manage the situation responsibly, with contingency plans in place to ensure minimal disruption to our schedule and service.”
The lockout comes after SAA pilots downed tools in December, demanding a 30% salary increase, which was later revised to 15.7% plus associated benefits.
The strike, which left travellers stranded when at least five routes were cancelled, ended days later when management added an additional 1% salary increase to its offer, resulting in a total salary increase of 9.47% for SAA pilots.
