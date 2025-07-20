Eskom plans for power station shutdowns in 2030
Power utility is driving a just energy transition programme to replace coal-generated electricity
20 July 2025 - 18:00
Eskom has learnt from the mistakes made in the decommissioning of the Komati power station and is already preparing in advance the projects which will cater for workers, communities and contractors when the Hendrina, Camden, Arnot, Kriel and Grootvlei power stations are decommissioned in 2030.
The mistake with the Komati decommissioning was that the just energy transition (JET) projects and their funding were not prepared in advance, leaving a hiatus. The Komati renewable energy redevelopment project only began disbursing funds in mid-2023, nearly a year after the power station was closed down. ..
