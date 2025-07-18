Judge Parker found guilty of gross misconduct in Hlophe ‘assault’ saga
The judicial conduct tribunal has dismissed Parker's account of the events
18 July 2025 - 18:15
Western Cape judge Mushtak Parker committed gross misconduct because he lied when he gave “contradictory versions” on an alleged assault by former judge president John Hlophe, the judicial conduct tribunal has found.
According to the constitution, if the judicial service commission (JSC) finds a judge guilty of gross misconduct it constitutes grounds for impeachment...
