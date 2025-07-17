Transnet turbocharges board to track business operations
New committee, chaired by engineer Refilwe Buthelezi, is packed with accounting, engineering and business turnaround skills
17 July 2025 - 05:00
State-owned freight and rail group Transnet has moved to reconfigure its board, establishing a new subcommittee that will be responsible for, among others, the tracking and monitoring of business operations amid recovery and generational reforms taking place in the group.
The establishment of the business operations performance committee has been approved by transport minister Barbara Creecy, who has been at the forefront of ramping up and codifying the logistics sector’s once-in-a-generation reforms...
