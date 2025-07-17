Ramaphosa sets R2-trillion goal for sixth investment conference
17 July 2025 - 18:41
The government plans to hold its sixth investment conference later this year as it accelerates its push to attract R2-trillion in new investments over the next five years.
The event was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa in reply to a question in the presidency budget vote debate...
