Police call for order ahead of march in support of Mkhwanazi

Civic organisations plan ‘Hands off Mkhwanazi’ protest at the Union Buildings

17 July 2025 - 20:56
by Herman Moloi
KwaZulu-Natal provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. Picture: SUPPLIED
In response to plans by a civil society organisation to protest at the Union Buildings on Friday in support of KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, the police have said they will not tolerate criminality and lawlessness.

National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said there would not be a shutdown and officers would decisively enforce the law if protesters prohibit people’s freedom of movement during the demonstrations.

“We will not tolerate any lawlessness and any form of criminality, whichever way it manifests itself,” said Mathe. 

Since the beginning of the week, there have been protests across the country in support of Mkhwanazi, who made explosive allegations against police minister Senzo Mchunu and deputy police commissioner for crime detection Gen Shadrack Sibiya, whom he accused of being in cahoots with criminals.

Mchunu and Sibiya have since been placed on “leave of absence”.

Inwooners Baagi Civic Movement leader David Ratladi said they would stage a protest at the Union Buildings with 10 other organisations under the banner of “Hands off Mkhwanazi”.

“We are tired, the president has failed us, we are on autopilot,” he said. “We say the president should have recalled Mchunu like he did with DA deputy minister [Andrew Whitfield],” Ratladi said.

MK party Gauteng leader Abel Tau said they would also stage a protest at the Union Buildings to demand that President Cyril Ramaphosa resign.

He said they were disappointed with Ramaphosa for calling a media briefing to announce Mchunu was going to be put on special leave and that a commission of inquiry would be established.

“Ramaphosa knows that the reports of commissions are delivered at his desk and gather dust. This is an urgent criminal matter that does not require reporting between three and six months by any commission,” he said.

Mathe assured South Africans of their safety during these protests.

“We request that for those that will take part in a march that they continue to behave themselves in an orderly manner as we have seen in recent days,” she said.

“As [law enforcement] we have a joint responsibility to protect everyone in our country and their property, including members of the international community.

“While every citizen has a right to protest, we want to reiterate that this right must be exercised in a manner that does not infringe on the rights of non-protesters.

“Prohibiting people’s freedom of movement is a criminal offence. We will, therefore, enforce the law decisively in this regard.”

Mkhwanazi alleged that Mchunu interfered with sensitive police investigations.

He accused him of protecting controversial businessman Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala, who is now in court after the shooting of two women, one of whom was badly injured.

He also said that Sibiya influenced the minister to disband the political killings task team, which had discovered a drug syndicate in Gauteng.

As a result, Ramaphosa established a commission of inquiry led by acting deputy chief justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga.

SowetanLIVE

