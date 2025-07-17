National

Extortionist jailed for targeting Garden Route construction sector businessman

Fabian Mertenton, 38, convicted after police rounded up a group of five men and one woman

17 July 2025 - 18:35
by TIMESLIVE
An email and WhatsApp trail linked the suspect to extortion efforts. Picture: 123RF/ARMMYPICCA
An extortionist was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment on Thursday for targeting a businessman involved in the construction industry on the Garden Route. 

Fabian Mertenton, 38, was convicted after an investigation by various police units prompted by reports more than a year ago of extortion in Mossel Bay and George. 

“On Wednesday March 20 2024 members attached to the George police responded to threats towards a businessman involved in the construction industry,” said police spokesperson Christopher Spies.

“A team consisting of various police units was assembled and the information operationalised when a sting operation was launched,” said Spies. 

“The members pounced on a house at Plattner Boulevard in George, where a group of five men and one woman were cornered. Police also confiscated a substantial amount of cash found in possession of one of the men and arrested the group.” 

Further investigation by provincial organised crime detectives uncovered a trail of email and WhatsApp messages confirming the scheme. 

“The accused, Fabian Mertenton, subsequently faced a charge of extortion and the others were released. He has remained in custody ever since,” said Spies. 

Mertenton was sentenced in Plettenberg Bay to 10 years’ imprisonment, five years of which were suspended for five years. 

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembisile Patekile commended the team that carried out the raid and arrest.

“This conviction and sentencing should serve as a deterrent to those who intend to commit similar offences.

“Extortionists targeting the construction sector or any other business threaten the economy of this region. The police will ensure no effort is spared to bring those to book once reported.” 

TimesLIVE

MARIUS ROODT: How to solve SA’s crime problem

The  problem is daunting, and only determination, hard work and proper planning will make a difference
Opinion
4 weeks ago

SANISHA PACKIRISAMY: The shadow tax: How mafias are crippling South Africa

Criminal syndicates are holding South Africans to ransom. Urgent action is needed to dismantle these networks, restore law and order, and reignite ...
Opinion
2 months ago

PANYAZA LESUFI: How collaboration and unity help Gauteng to fight crime

The provincial government remains unwavering in its commitment to make the province safer
Opinion
2 months ago

Government failing to get corruption under control, watchdog says

Maladministration the most prevalent form of corruption identified by Corruption Watch
National
3 months ago

GRAHAM WRIGHT: Bolstering crime prevention through collaboration

The Eyes & Ears programme is testament to what can be achieved when state and private sector resources are aligned towards reducing crime
Opinion
4 months ago
