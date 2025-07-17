Court rules claims Mantashe received miners’ R40m are false
17 July 2025 - 18:21
The high court in Johannesburg has ruled claims that mineral & petroleum resources minister Gwede Mantashe received R40m meant for miners are false and defamatory.
Mantashe initiated a legal showdown against Zakhele Zuma, who labels himself as an activist for miners, this month after he accused the minister of receiving R40m meant for miners from East Rand Proprietary (ERP) Mines in 1999. ..
