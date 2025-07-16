National

Trump’s tariffs put 100,000 jobs at risk, warns Lesetja Kganyago

Reserve Bank governor says the effect on agriculture could be devastating as the sector employs many low-skilled workers

16 July 2025 - 11:28
by Sfundo Parakozov and Nelson Banya
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: BUSINESS DAY/FREDDY MAVUNDA
Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: BUSINESS DAY/FREDDY MAVUNDA

US President Donald Trump’s tariffs on SA could cause about 100,000 job losses, with the agriculture and automotive sectors hardest-hit, SA Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago said on Wednesday.

Kganyago told 702 the effect of the 30% tariff, which SA faces from August 1, could cause significant damage to specific industries.

“The impact in agriculture could actually be quite devastating because agriculture employs a lot of low-skilled workers, and here the impact is on citrus fruit, table grapes and wines,” Kganyago said.

He said statistics showing SA car exports to the US slumped more than 80% in the wake of import tariffs imposed on cars by the Trump administration in April were very concerning.

“If we do not find alternative measures, the impact on jobs could be around 100,000, so that is what we actually face,” the governor said.

SA’s official unemployment rate for the first quarter of this year was 32.9%, with an expanded definition of 43.1%.

Farmer groups have also warned of the adverse effect of the tariffs on producers of citrus, macadamia nuts, grapes, wine, fruit juices and ostrich leather.

In the citrus sector alone the tariffs have put 35,000 jobs in jeopardy and threaten to devastate towns such as Citrusdal in the Western Cape that are heavily dependent on exports to the US.

Reuters

Godongwana says lower inflation target a work in progress

Reserve Bank governor Kganyago is keen for inflation target to be lowered
Economy
1 week ago

EDITORIAL: Welcome moves to modernise payments and broaden access

It is time to update the regulatory framework to reflect new realities
Opinion
1 week ago

DA signals support for lower inflation target

Party says reform is overdue and crucial for protecting low-income households
Economy
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Security cracks laid bare as minister flags the ...
National
2.
Officials block KZN MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi from ...
National
3.
Oppenheimers pull the plug on Brenthurst ...
National
4.
S&P says Transnet will burn cash until 2028
National
5.
Tau: SA proposed LNG investment, auto tariff ...
National

Related Articles

Trump gives Russia 50 days to make peace or face ‘100% secondary tariffs’

World / Americas

BLSA sounds warning on Trump’s ‘deeply concerning’ 30% tariffs

National

Tau: SA proposed LNG investment, auto tariff exemptions in US deal

National

Debt issuers pivot to private placements on Trump tariffs

Markets

BMW, VW SA units shrug off US tariffs

Companies / Industrials

SA auto exports to US plunge 87% on Trump tariff

Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.